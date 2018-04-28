Singing police officer walks away with Sh1m Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

3 KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret International Airport

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 11:20, Updated April 28th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Three KRA officials were Friday night arrested during a police raid at the Eldoret International Airport where a huge consignment of Mandrax was seized.

The raid was carried out following reports that the drugs concealed as vitamins were being trafficked at the airport frequently.

ALSO READ: What is causing obesity in women?

A police source said that a similar raid was also conducted at a go down in Nairobi’s Kasarani area where a man believed to be a kingpin in the drug business was arrested.

The GSU has been deployed to the Eldoret airport following a stand-off between KRA officials and police officers stationed there as a result of the raid that exposed the collusion between the officials and criminals.

Officials say the raid at the airport follows complaints of laxity by officials there to facilitate criminal activities that expose the country to extreme danger.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
drugs
mandrax
eldoret international airport

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

EAC governments challenged to support local drug manufacturers

EAC governments challenged to support local drug manufacturers

Kenyan woman arrested with Sh1 million narcotics

Kenyan woman arrested with Sh1 million narcotics

Banned malaria drug still on sale

Banned malaria drug still on sale

Kemsa let Sh352m drugs go bad, says Auditor General Ouko

Kemsa let Sh352m drugs go bad, says Auditor General Ouko

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited