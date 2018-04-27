Prison warden arrested in connection to Kirinyaga deputy governor video clip

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 26th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri speaking to journalists after recording a statement at Thika Police station on Wednesday. [Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

A prison warder has been arrested over a video showing a naked Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri being assaulted by some men.

Police in Thika are holding the suspect in connection with the video that has been circulating on social media, featuring Mr Ndambiri with a woman.

The suspect was arrested by detectives in Mwea yesterday morning and taken to Thika Police Station.

Thika OCPD Willy Simba said police were pursuing more suspects.

The arrest comes after Ndambiri recorded a statement with the police.

The statement, recorded under OB. No 76/25/4/2018 at 6.34pm indicated that the deputy governor received a call from a Ms Elizabeth Waithera Njuguna on March 28, informing him that she was selling a house. Both agreed to meet at Blue Post Hotel where the woman convinced the deputy governor to accompany her to her house. He said about five men assaulted him, forced him to strip naked and admit to having an affair with somebody’s wife.

