Cotu faults governors for not involving workers unions in devolution conferences

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 13:07, Updated April 26th 2018 at 13:27 GMT +3

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Central organization of trade unions (Cotu) has faulted the council of governors for not involving workers union leaders during the fifth devolution conference in Kakamega.

In a press statement, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said inviting workers union leaders to the devolution conference would have helped the panels to expound on labour and industrial relations matters as this affects devolved governance, national governance and private sector in general.

“Kenya’s Labour Movement is largest in Africa after Nigeria and no one can put a blind eye in such a huge national event not to invite workers representatives to participate and speak. It clearly shows ineptness, arrogance and ignorance of non-exposure and lack of understanding amongst our leaders and institutions,” read part of the Cotu statement to newsrooms.

Cotu noted that since the annual Devolution Conference started, the council of governors has never itemized workers representation in this country as an important sector in their devolved governments.

“Such ignorance shows low opinion they have on their workers and themselves. This lack of knowledge explains the unending wrangles, strikes and strained labour relations in our counties that is hurting both workers and County Governments”.

