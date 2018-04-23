IEBC: Memo claiming Chebukati has resigned is fake

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 17:23, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 17:59 GMT +3

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations that it’s chairman Wafula Chebukati has tendered his resignation.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, IEBC noted that the memo circulating on social media did not originate from the electoral body.

ALSO READ: Revealed: The push and pull that crippled IEBC

In the memo dated April 23, 2018, Chebukati indicates that circumstances beyond his control made him throw in the towel.

Chebukati, commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu vowed on Saturday to stay put and urged Parliament to fill the vacant slots in the commission after the purported resignation of three commissioners – Consolata Nkatha, Prof Kibiwott Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya – last week.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In a press briefing on Friday, the three remaining IEBC chiefs maintained that they stand with the decision to send CEO Ezra Chiloba on a three-month compulsory leave to pave way for investigations.

The Civil Society Reference Group last week on Tuesday asked Chebukati to quit in order to pave way for a thorough probe into IEBC’s procurement irregularities by the Office of the Auditor General.

According to Presiding Convener Suba Churchill, the resignation of Chebukati, commissioners Guliye, and Molu, as well as suspended Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, would create room for proper investigations into an alleged breach of procurement laws and embezzlement of public funds.

The recent resignations leave the electoral commission technically dysfunctional with only Chebukati, and two commissioners.

ALSO READ: IEBC woes point to a proxy war in Jubilee

Former Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first to quit (Wednesday October 18, 2017) before the disputed October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll.

In a statement sent from New York, Akombe said the repeat presidential election could not meet the basic expectations of credibility and fairness.