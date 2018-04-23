We will support Ruto in 2022, Kirinyaga Governor Waiguru says

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has said Mt Kenya region will support Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.
Ms Waiguru said contrary to media reports, voters from the region would support the DP's quest.
The governor had joined Ruto, governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Stephen Sang of Nandi for the inaugural Eldoret City Marathon.
“We already have a president for 2022, who is William Ruto. We as Central Kenya are standing with Ruto. There are people with other plans but we will stand with you,” said Waiguru.