We will support Ruto in 2022, Kirinyaga Governor Waiguru says

By Joan Letting | Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (second right) join in soft walk with Governor Jackson Mandago (in blue track suit) and other county officials during Eldoret City Marathon in Eldoret on 22/04/2018. [Photo/Peter Ochieng/Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has said Mt Kenya region will support Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

Ms Waiguru said contrary to media reports, voters from the region would support the DP's quest.

The governor had joined Ruto, governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Stephen Sang of Nandi for the inaugural Eldoret City Marathon.

“We already have a president for 2022, who is William Ruto. We as Central Kenya are standing with Ruto. There are people with other plans but we will stand with you,” said Waiguru.

