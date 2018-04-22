ODM MPs dismiss church claims Previous Story
Four Gor Mahia fans killed in grisly accident at Mlolongo

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 15:50, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 15:56 GMT +3

Four Gor Mahia fans died on the spot Sunday afternoon in a grisly road accident involving two vehicles along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The fans were travelling to the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos to spectate in a Thika United football match.

Witnesses said some of the fans were hanging on the bus when the driver lost its control and crashed onto another vehicle that was ahead of it. At least ten other fans were injured in the incident.

The fans had earlier on made several rounds in the Central Business District in Nairobi shouting and whistling while hanging on the bus recklessly before hitting the road to Machakos.

Police said they were called and informed of the incident before they rushed to the scene. Images of the scene of the accident were horrible indicating the impact and speed at which the vehicle was moving.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary while the injured were taken to hospital.

