ODM denies poverty allegations by clergy, defends its democracy as ideal

ODM Chairman John Mbadi (left) Siaya Senator James Orengo (centre) ODM leader Raila Odinga flanked by ODM MPS during an ODM parliamentary group meeting at Orange house. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has defended itself against claims by a section of the clergy that the party is undemocratic and anti-development.

Party Chairman John Mbadi said it was wrong for church leaders to heap blame on the party leadership, saying the development challenges in the region started long before the party was formed.

Four Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) bishops Mwai Abiero, James Ochiel, Joshua Owiti and David Kodia on Friday accused local leaders of doing little to improve the economy of the region and instead over-concentrating in political contests.

But yesterday, Mbadi described the attack as outrageous, saying the party was doing a lot to improve the welfare of the people.

On accusations that the party had failed to uphold internal democracy, leading to hand-picking of poorly performing leaders, Mbadi said over the years ODM nominations have always been subjected to a lot of pressure, with limited funds and staff to do the work, but they do their best to uphold internal democracy.

"Even I, the chairman, was elected by the popular will and my nomination contested and challenged at the party level, Political Parties Tribunal and the High Court," he said.

Unlike the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that has trained and qualified staff to handle the polls, the party has been struggling with mean and inexperienced staff to conduct the nominations.

"There are however some leaders and voters who think that when they go for elections, they must win and if they don't, then they are rigged out," he said.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga also condemned the "blanket condemnation" by the church leaders.

"If the church has specific leaders they want to label, let them go ahead and name them than lamp everybody together. I have done a lot for my people," she said.

