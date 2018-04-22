Four dead in early morning explosion in Kabul Previous Story
World's 'oldest person' dies in Japan aged 117

By Reuters | Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 09:56, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 10:12 GMT +3
World’s oldest person, 117-year-old Nabi Tajima dies. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

A Japanese woman born in the final year of the 19th century and believed to have been the world's oldest person died on Saturday, Kyodo news agency said.

She was aged 117. 

Nabi Tajima, born in 1900, died from old age at a hospital on her native southwestern island of Kikaijima, Kyodo said. Guinness World Records had been conducting research with a view to certifying Tajima as the oldest person alive after the previous record holder, Violet Brown of Jamaica, died last year at 117, Kyodo said.

The organisation recognised a 112-year-old Japanese man, Masazo Nonaka, as the world's oldest man earlier this month.

In Japan, the number of centenarians totalled 67,824 last year, government data shows, up sharply from 153 in 1963.

