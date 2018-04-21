Police gun down six gangsters in Nairobi's Kitisuru estate

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 09:32, Updated April 21st 2018 at 09:35 GMT +3

Police spokesman Charles Owino

Police gunned down six suspected gangsters after a botched robbery in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said officers acted following reports by residents that young men were breaking into a house.

The suspects were killed after they opened fire on police.

Witnesses said gun shots, screams and screeching vehicles rent the air as police pursed the suspects in dramatic chase that lasted one hour. Drivers and pedestrians caught in the fracas scampered for safety.

“We saw the thugs speeding towards Peponi road in a white car. Behind them were police in cars, with others running alongside the cars. They were shooting in the air. The suspects continued driving recklessly, trying to evade the police,” said a security guard identified only as Aaron.

The chase ended when the thugs were felled on Kitisuru road. When Saturday Standard visited the scene, the vehicle was riddled with bullets and blood stains while the state of flower bed was testament to the struggle before the suspects were cornered.

Five suspects met their death in the car while one was felled as he fled.

No policeman was injured during the incident.

Nairobi Police Boss Joseph Ole Tito said they recovered a berretta pistol and two homemade guns from the suspects.

Other reports indicate that police seem to have had prior intelligence on the planned raid on the home before laying ambush.

A source who asked not to be named said the thugs were lured into the home by someone who told them there was gold and foreign currency.