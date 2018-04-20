Protest over poor state of Sh500m city road Previous Story
Who forgot pistol in a city restaurant? Please come to Central police station- police

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 09:03, Updated April 20th 2018 at 09:10 GMT +3
Police ask the owner of the pistol found in one of the city's restaurant to pick it at Central Police Station.

 

Police are looking for a man who left his gun at a toilet in one of the city restaurants in Nairobi.

It’s not clear if the pistol is licensed or not and who the owner is. A customer who went to the toilet in one of the city Centre restaurants stumbled on the weapon on the lid and alerted workers there. It was then that police were called and picked it up for safe custody.

The officers at Central police station are now investigating to know who the owner is. They have in the meantime asked anyone who left the weapon there to go to the station.

“The weapon was found in a male toilet. Let whoever left it there come forward,” said an officer aware of the issue who however asked not to be named.

There are more than 10,000 registered licensed gun owners in the country. Some of the owners usually misuse the weapons.

