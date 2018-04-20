Maa community in Nairobi vow to stay put, resist evictions

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 19th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3

Members of Masai community living behind Wilson Airport in Langata constituency guard their farm as Nairobi city council askaris attempted to evict them. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Hundreds of herders who have built manyattas in Lang'ata area have resisted attempts by the county government to evict them.

The County Inspectorate officials, accompanied by police officers, yesterday went to the 12-acre parcel near Wilson Airport to demolish structures, but the residents stood their ground, ready with their bows, arrows, and machetes to defend what they claimed was rightfully their land.

The demolition would have affected about 500 people.

Peter Mbaya, the director of operations at the City Inspectorate, had hinted at plans to demolish structures in Lang'ata and Eastlands.

According to Mr Mbaya, livestock belonging to the herders was a public nuisance.

The herders' spokesman, Joseph Lekure, said two months ago, the county government asked them to drive the livestock from the city, and they complied.

Mr Lekure said the herders were surprised to see county officers arrive with bulldozers, ready to demolish their manyattas.

“We had to drive our cattle back to Kajiado and decided to live here like city people without our animals, but it seems that was not enough; they still want our land,” said Lekure.

He claimed that a developer had on several occasions tried to evict the group and grab the land.

“We have lived here for 28 years. Our children were born here. They have gone and completed school. It is not easy for us to just leave,” Lekure said.

He added that the developer always waits for the rainy season to try to push them out of their manyattas.

Stephen ole Mayiendo, another herder, said the group had been offered money to vacate the land but had refused.

“He offered us Sh50 million but we refused. We don't want his money. He should show us the land documents because we have ours. Why would he offer us money if indeed the land belongs to him?” asked Mr Mayiendo.

The residents said that they were not given any notice or court order to vacate the land.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia defended the group, saying the county government and the police should not be used to harass people.