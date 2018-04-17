Crackdown on illegal liquor operators begin

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 10:52, Updated April 17th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

Close to 400 liquor operators have until April 23 to close their business after their licenses were revoked.

An audit of 609 existing liquor-selling outlets in the county revealed the majority of operators had not met the minimum requirements for licensing and had flouted liquor and health regulations.

The audit was conducted by the county's Directorate of Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Public Health Department, Social Welfare Department, county commissioner’s office and the police.

According to Trade Executive Kiplimo arap Lagat, the closures are meant to complement State efforts to fight illegal liquor.

"Some 398 out of 609 licensed liquor selling outlets have the next 10 days to close down their business indefinitely," he said.

The operation was led by Nacada team leader for Nandi, Kigera Nyambura.

Liquor-selling premises found to be operating in residential areas and near schools were among those whose licenses were revoked.

The majority were found guilty of flouting public health provisions, liquor laws and licence requirements as well as selling adulterated drinks. Others were found to be selling liquor to under-age persons.

During the operation, 59 out of 114 restaurants running liquor businesses were also ordered to close down their bar sections.

Only five out of 120 licensed wines and spirits outlets have been approved, while 115 have been ordered to close down indefinitely.