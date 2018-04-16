Traffic cop based at Nyayo Stadium arrested twice receiving bribes

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 17:12, Updated April 16th 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission: Its officers have twice arrested the same police officer while allegedly receiving bribes. [File]

A police officer on trial for corruption was Monday arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for the second time while allegedly taking bribes in Nairobi.

The commission's detectives conducted a sting operation near City Stadium, Nairobi and arrested a Traffic Officer, No. 75993 CPL Dan Kangara Mburu.

The Commission officers say they searched him and recovered Sh3,250 in various denominations from his pockets.

A group of matatu operators using Jogoo Road had complained to the commission about the officer’s conduct.

Interestingly, the same police officer was arrested in another sting operation on November 17, 2017 and charged before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on November 29, 2017. The case is still on.

The Commission communicated the matter to the Deputy Inspector General (Kenya Police) on November 30, 2017 seeking the interdiction of the officer as per section 62(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act. 2003.

However, the officer told the investigators no interdiction was communicated to him.

The arrested officer was detained at Integrity Centre where he was interviewed and recorded statement. An inquiry file has been opened to gather more evidence.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to the residence of Nairobi Regional Commissioner William Thuku is under investigation after he claimed he was robbed of his gun at his place of work.

The officer claimed he was attacked and robbed of the rifle at the residence along State House Road, almost 500 metres from State House. Many other top government officials live in the same compound.

He claimed thugs who had arrived at the compound in a car attacked him and robbed him of the weapon.

Senior police officers led by Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito have visited the scene.

It is not clear how the thugs managed to go through a gate.