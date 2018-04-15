Uhuru- Raila embrace shakes up Kenyan politics Next Story
Baringo Senator Moi meets Governor Anne Waiguru (photos)

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 11:05, Updated April 15th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, his wife Zahra Moi and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the meeting. [Courtesy]

The political landscape in Kenya is fast changing with new alignments taking shape ahead of the 2022 politics.

It began with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta announcing a national reconciliation on March 9 at Harambee House.

A move that widely criticised by other NASA co-principals as being dishonest as they were not informed of it.

On April 12, Raila would have another sudden meeting when he held talks with retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak Home.

Raila was welcomed by the former president’s son Gideon who is also the Baringo Senator.

Yesterday, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi met Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at a private function in Nairobi.

Their ‘handshake’ is poised to stir up Kenyan politics as politicians set their sights on the 2022 elections

Whilst the details of what was discussed in the meeting still remaining scanty. Sources say it could be a key player in the 2022 succession politics. [Courtesy]
Pundits have argued that Anne Waiguru has a head start for the position of running mate from Central Kenya. [Courtesy]
The two leaders have at previous meetings have dismissed the talks of 2022 politics saying they are focusing on delivering to their electorates first. [Courtesy]

 

