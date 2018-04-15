Baringo Senator Moi meets Governor Anne Waiguru (photos)

| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 11:05, Updated April 15th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, his wife Zahra Moi and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the meeting. [Courtesy]

The political landscape in Kenya is fast changing with new alignments taking shape ahead of the 2022 politics.

It began with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta announcing a national reconciliation on March 9 at Harambee House.

A move that widely criticised by other NASA co-principals as being dishonest as they were not informed of it.

On April 12, Raila would have another sudden meeting when he held talks with retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak Home.

Raila was welcomed by the former president’s son Gideon who is also the Baringo Senator.

Yesterday, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi met Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at a private function in Nairobi.

