Court orders Governor Wangamati to reinstate axed workers Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

We will help revive Mumias if state relinquishes stake, leaders say

By Brian Kisanji and John Shilitsa | Published Sat, April 14th 2018 at 16:28, Updated April 14th 2018 at 16:35 GMT +3

The leaders have maintained they are in a better position to understand problems affecting Mumias. [File, Standard]

Political leaders and farmers from Kakamega are piling pressure on the national government to relinquish 20 per cent stake in Mumias Sugar Company.

ALSO READ: MPs reject attempts to privatise sugar millers

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said his administration is ready to help revive the company if the management and the national government accept the offer.

The governor, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Titus Khamala (Lurambi) argued that the State has no reason to cling on the shares yet agriculture is a devolved function.

They maintained that the county government is in a better position to understand problems ailing the company and seek solutions.

“We must have a say in the management of Mumias Sugar Company but that would be possible if the national government surrenders the shares it holds in the firm to us,” argued the governor.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mr Oparanya noted that private millers, Butali and West Kenya sugar factories, in Kakamega North were making profits due to proper management.

Speaking separately, Mr Savula wondered why the national government was reluctant to offload the shares to the county government.

“Mumias Sugar is in a sorry state, we must find solutions to the problems facing the firm including pushing the national government to relinquish the shares,” said the legislator.

Special kitty

ALSO READ: Regulator goes for looters of Mumias Sugar in new audit

He said farmers must be empowered to grow cane to address raw material shortage.

“It is important for farmers to continue growing sugarcane, however, we urge the county government to establish a special kitty where funds can be sourced to pay farmers for cane deliveries,” he said.

Mr Murunga urged farmers not to abandon the cash crop saying the miller requires a lot of cane to remain afloat.

“As farmers, we must endeavor to grow sugarcane as leaders continue addressing issues to do with payment,” he said.

Mumias Sugar managing director Nashon Aseka had earlier lamented that farmers were not willing to supply them with cane owing to arrears amounting to Sh600 million.

RELATED TOPICS:
sugar millers
mumias sugar
mumias
sugarcane farming

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Counties face big dilemma on privatisation bid

Counties face big dilemma on privatisation bid

Sugar firms face slow, painful death

Sugar firms face slow, painful death

Sh20b hole threatens to bring down Mumias Sugar

Sh20b hole threatens to bring down Mumias Sugar

Cash crunch cripples Mumias

Cash crunch cripples Mumias

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited