Political Parties tribunal reinstates Osotsi as Mudavadi's party boss

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi at a press conference during an aspirants meeting on submission of applications. [Photo by Willis Awandu/Standard]

The Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) yesterday reinstated nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi as the secretary general of the Amani National Congress (ANC), arguing his resignation was coerced.

The tribunal sitting at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi effectively annulled Barrack Muluka’s appointment, saying it was illegal and did not follow the right procedure.

The tribunal said Mr Osotsi's resignation as the ANC secretary general was not voluntary and was, therefore, unlawful.

“He made it under duress as alleged. The letter was pre-drafted and undated. There was an element of undue pressure," read the ruling by PPDT chairman Kyalo Mbobu.

“There was no vacancy and therefore no need for appointment of Barrack Muluka."

Mr Mbobu said given that the secretary general was a national office, Mr Muluka's appointment was not sensitive to legitimate party expectations.

He said all parties to the tribunal agreed that Osotsi’s resignation letter was pre-drafted, proof that there had been coercion.

The letter also said the meeting that approved Muluka's appointment was not properly constituted.

The tribunal’s ruling follows two petitions lodged in September and October last year challenging Muluka’s appointment.

