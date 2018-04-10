Musalia Mudavadi denies pushing for 'Luhya party'

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 08:48, Updated April 10th 2018 at 10:21 GMT +3

Amani Kenya Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi

In summary Setting record straight on planned merger of ANC and Ford-K

The Amani National Congress leader accuses critics of trying to portray the push for regional cohesion as ethnic

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has denied that he is pushing for a ‘Luhya party.’

In an exclusive interview, Mr Mudavadi said although there had been proposals to merge his party with Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, the intention was to tap into the Western Kenya voting bloc.

“We aren’t advocating for a Luhya community party. That’s what the forces that want to keep the community in captivity will sell to you. It is a label fearful opponents are busy burying their heads under,” Mudavadi said.

He said ‘Luhya party’ was the creation of leaders wary of a united Western Kenya.

“Any time you talk about Western Kenya uniting for a cause, everyone shouts ethnicity yet in their own backyard ethnicity is the religion,”he said.

“The coincidence that Wetang’ula and I happen to be Luhya does not qualify a merger to be ‘Luhya party.’”

National following

He said ANC and Ford-K had a national following.

“We want to take advantage of the numerical strength of a unified party. The two parties have elected leaders spread throughout Kenya,” Mudavadi said.

He said the proposed merger was meant to consolidate the voting power of the entire Western region.

“Western is predominantly Luhya. And yes, in Kenya a party must have a regional base. Unfortunately, the base is often ethnic. But Western (region) is multi-ethnic with the dominant Luhya, then Teso, Sabaot and Luo. So what is wrong if the base of the new outfit is the region?” he posed.

“I think the fear isn’t about the merger’s ethnic composition. It is the bloc vote it will attract that terrifies those coveting a divided vote (and turning it) into propaganda frenzy,” he added.

He said the two parties’ members and organs were still consulting and would launch the merger soon.

“We are already on the road popularising the proposal. The proposal is receiving groundswell support. You can judge that by the high octane propaganda choreographed against it by Jubilee (Party) agents every weekend. Someone is very uncomfortable with a politically coherent Western region.”

Mudavadi lauded people from Western for promoting diversity and respecting minorities.

Honouring diversity

“Western is ahead in honouring diversity and inclusiveness, and no one should try to pin a tribal tag on our efforts to be cohesive and coherent.”

He said he and Wetang’ula were already popularising the merger.

“A fortnight ago we had a roadshow through Vihiga County to Nandi County. Yesterday we were in Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu. We are trans-national,” he said.

Musalia said he was best suited to run the country in 2022.

“I stand strong on a robust economy that will not impoverish citizens,” he said while accusing Uhuru’s government of undermining devolution.

“Currently, there is obvious reluctance to let devolution take off. I will insist that before national government gets its share of budget resources, counties have their disbursements first,” he said.

He also promised to end corruption as president.

“Corruption will go with life sentences for those whose hand is found in the public till. That is my desire, my mission,” Mudavadi said.

He said recent incidents of contempt for the rule of law by the Government marked a low moment for the country.

