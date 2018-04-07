CS Matiang’i: I miss my days in Education

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 16:33, Updated April 7th 2018 at 16:36 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

“I miss the Education Ministry very much.” Those were the words which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said yesterday when he presided over an educational event at his Borabu home in Nyamira County.

The minister, who was chief guest during an education day at Mwongori SDA Secondary School, spoke while commissioning a multi-million shilling science complex at the school.

Dr Matiang’i made the remarks in the presence of Chief Government Quantity Surveyor Moses Nyakiongora, Nyamira County Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru, Education Director Nelson Sifuna and regional educational stakeholders. “I miss the Education ministry very much. But I am encouraged that things are going on well and that is what we want for our children,” Matiang’i said while going round the school’s laboratory with the dignitaries.

The CS said the school is among a few in Gusii which he had earmarked to crown his legacy at the ministry.

April holiday

He also said the government has extended enrollment of children in the National Education Management Information Sytems to the end of this April holiday, adding that no child will be locked out.

“We are committed to ensuring the government gets all the children in the country registered and known within its systems,” Matiang’i said.

He said already, his ministry had started mobilising administrators to assist parents having trouble securing birth certificates for their children.

On security, Matiangi assured the family of a missing Kisii cleric of an intensified investigation.

The Interior CS said administrators and agents who were party to the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of the cleric will be brought to justice and that the government has dispatched investigators to deal with the matter.

