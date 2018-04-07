Police officer assaulting unarmed man identified

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 12:20, Updated April 7th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

A screen grab from the Amateur video showing the officer kick the man's neck. [File, Standard]

The police officer who was captured on video brutalising a civilian has been identified and will face disciplinary actions.

He is attached to Industrial Area Police Station.

The National Police Service on Friday made the announcement through its Twitter page, calling on the man assaulted to record a statement with them.

“We are calling upon the individual assaulted to present himself to the Nairobi Area Police Commander for statement recording to facilitate the officer's trial in a court of law,” they said.

The Police officer captured on a video clip assaulting an individual has been positively identified and is being processed for disciplinary action. pic.twitter.com/iRNENNuiay — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 6, 2018

In the video that drew outrage from Kenyans, the uniformed officer is seen using excessive force on the unarmed man lying prostrate on the ground.

The officer barks orders at him to ‘Enda chini! (Go lower!)’ while stepping on his neck with one boot and kicking the defenceless man on the head with the other.

The victim is reported to be an employee of Print Pak located in Industrial and moments before the gory assault had an argument with another man.

Witness account narrated that the officer was incensed after the victim threw a stone at a moving vehicle.

The officer would relentlessly beat him before booking him at Makongeni Police Station. He has since been released to seek medical attention.