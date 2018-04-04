Company appeals award of Sh672, 000 given to Jaguar’s father

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 4th 2018 at 14:33 GMT +3

Musician, Jaguar with his father, David Kanyi shortly after he was discharged from Serenity Springs Rehabilitation centre in Mweiga Nyeri. [Photo by Job Weru/Standard]

A water company has appealed against a ruling that ordered it to pay Sh672, 000 to a man who was injured after falling into a manhole.

The Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company (Nyewasco) has claimed that the lower court erred in awarding special damages to David Kanyi, the father of Starehe MP Charles Kanyi, amounting to Sh97, 885.

Kanyi sued Nyewasco in 2008 for negligence after he fell into a two-foot manhole in Nyeri town.

Senior Resident Magistrate Philip Mutua last year awarded Kanyi Sh550, 000 as general damages and Sh25, 000 for medical expenses.

The company was also ordered to pay the cost of the suit. “The court erred in law and facts in awarding general and special damages that are exorbitant and contrary to the nature of the injuries sustained,” Nyewasco said yesterday through lawyer G K Kibira.

