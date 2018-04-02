BREAKING NEWS
X
Chager shows opponents dust: Kabras rally team claim top-10 positions ahead of crowning moment
Makueni man hacked to death, family injured Next Story
Kenyan woman arrested with Sh1 million narcotics Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 18:43 GMT +3
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti when he appeared before the National Assembly Security Committee at Continental House, Nairobi on Tuesday 20/03/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

A man police accuse of being behind fake M-Pesa accounts used to con MPs and other VIPs has been arrested in Tanzania.

He was arrested in Tarime, where he has been hiding for two weeks.

ALSO READ: Kenya-Tanzania to start construction of coastal highway in 2019

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the suspect would be brought to Nairobi to face multiple charges.

He said the man was arrested yesterday, following a week-long intelligence collection and planning exercise involving Kenyan and Tanzanian detectives. He was said to be heading for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“He will be in Nairobi to face various charges. He was arrested as he tried to travel to DRC from Tanzania,” said Mr Kinoti.

The police had visited the 25-year-old's rural home in Kuria and several other places in search of him. 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

They want to question him over the registration of a fake M-Pesa account using Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege's name.

Kinoti said the suspect was also linked to four other cases of fraud.

“He used the ID number of a former MP to register an M-Pesa account in the name of Sabina Wanjiku Chege. He did this in Donholm and we have all the details,” said Kinoti.

Officials handling the matter have also arrested an M-Pesa attendant who registered the account. 

ALSO READ: How fraudsters access M-Pesa accounts of unsuspecting Kenyans

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Tanzania
conman
fraud

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Cons now target Sh8 billion Karen land

Cons now target Sh8 billion Karen land

Tanzania expands main airport to boost passenger capacity

Tanzania expands main airport to boost passenger capacity

Fraudsters using MP's name to con Kenyans

Fraudsters using MP's name to con Kenyans

Another MP falls victim to sly fraudsters

Another MP falls victim to sly fraudsters

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited