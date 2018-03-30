ODM calls for citizen arrest of Matiang'i, Boinnet and Kihalangwa

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 30th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (centre), Executive Director Oduor Ogwen (left) and Strategist Koitamet Olekina during a press conference at Orange House in Nairobi County on March 29th, 2018 in which they asked Kenyans to arrest CS Matiangi, DCI boss Kinoti, Immigration boss Gordon kihalangwa and IG Joseph Boinnet. [Photo by Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

The Orange party has asked Chief Justice David Maraga to deny three top Government officials audience in courts for blatant disregard of court orders.

The three are Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna yesterday asked Maraga to ‘shut the door of justice’ on the Government, particularly Immigration Department, Ministry of Interior, the criminal justice system and the police for disobeying court orders.

“We urge the Judiciary specifically to deny audience in all courts the Ministry of Interior, The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the police and Department of Immigration until Miguna Miguna is brought back to the country and set free unconditionally as ordered by the court,” said Mr Sifuna.

Sifuna also said the party would next week call on its supporters, members of civil society groups and Kenyans of goodwill to turn up in large numbers to defend the independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law.

“To this end, ODM calls on Kenyans of goodwill, members of the bar, civil society and the church to come out at an appointed date next week to effect the court orders by arresting the convicted individuals,” said Sifuna.

Sifuna expressed outrage at the continued disobedience of court orders by State organs and at the cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment of Miguna.

“That a Kenyan can be held incommunicado in a toilet, injected with unknown toxins bundled into a fight and deported from his motherland is a most egregious assault on our Constitution. Kenyans will not forget...,” said Sifuna.