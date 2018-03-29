Two people killed in road accident in Homa Bay Previous Story
Matiang’i, Boinnet, Kihalangwa to pay Sh200,000 over Miguna

By Patel Okumu | Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 13:50, Updated March 29th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3
CS Matiang'i, IG Boinnet and Gordon Kihalangwa found guilty of contempt over Miguna Miguna's case.

Nairobi, Kenya: High Court Judge George Odunga has fined Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Director of Immigration (now Interior PS) Gordon Kihalangwa Sh200,000 for contempt of court.

The amount is to be deducted from their next month's salary.

ALSO READ: Miguna Miguna taken ill in Dubai

Yesterday High Court cracked the whip on Government for detaining lawyer Miguna Miguna in defiance of its orders.

Justice George Odunga, while convicting CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, and former Director of Immigration (now Interior PS) Gordon Kihalangwa, said the war was no longer between the parties but had reached a level where judicial powers were on trial.

“There is no immunity for impunity; a time has come when the courts must lift the veil against those who act with impunity in disobeying it. No man is above the law. The Government officials cannot be allowed to catwalk around while disobeying court orders,” said Odunga.
The State managed to deport the self-proclaimed NRM General after he had been held at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport incommunicado aboard an Emirates Flight EK 722 headed to Dubai.

ODM through Parliament Minority leader John Mbadi affirmed support for Uhuru-Raila pact but at the same time decried mistreatment of lawyer Miguna Miguna. The Opposition party wants State to exercise restraint so as not to cast doubt on the deal.

