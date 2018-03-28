Miguna Miguna claims he lost Sh150,000 at JKIA

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 11:16, Updated March 28th 2018 at 11:54 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna at JKIA after being denied entry into Kenya. [Photo: Edward Kiplimo]

Nairobi, Kenya: Lawyer Miguna Miguna is claiming he lost Sh150, 000 during his altercation with police officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The protracted legal battle between Miguna Miguna and immigration officials continues with no end in sight.

ALSO READ: Police beat up journalists covering airport drama

The High Court yesterday ordered that Miguna Miguna be released from the airport and be presented in court today.

In a statement, the self-proclaimed NRM General claims lawyers have been denied access to him and have been unsuccessful in serving court orders.

Miguna spent Monday night at the JKIA lounge after the Emirates airlines' pilots refused to fly him to Dubai. This is after police officers had dragged him into Flight EK 722, which had been delayed for nearly an hour.

Miguna was deported to Canada on February 6, 2018 after his dramatic arrest for his role in the January 30 controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People's President, though the court later ordered Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Immigration Director Gordon Kihalangwa to facilitate his return to Kenya.



Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840