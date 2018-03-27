Video: Police attack journalists covering bungled Miguna return

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 09:04, Updated March 27th 2018 at 09:37 GMT +3

NTV cameraman Robert Gachira was injured by officers who were called in when the stand-off persisted late in the night. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The brutality of the Kenya Police Service is, once again, at the fore after attacking journalists covering the airport chaos that marred lawyer Miguna’s return to Kenya.

Plain clothe officers who were visibly unhappy with the media presence, clobbered and slapped TV crews and print journalists in the commotion.

An ugly attack on the fourth estate that has drawn the ire and condemnation of Kenyans.

KTN News Senior Reporter Sophia Wanuna was shoved and manhandled by one of the officers as she was live on air.

A situation that was replicated on Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo who was roughed up, injured and needed medical attention.

Mr Letoo who has since been discharged from hospital has described the situation as uncalled for.

Nation TV cameraman Robert Gichira was left bleeding and his broadcast equipment destroyed after an officer clubbed him several times as he ran from the scene.

Authorities at JKIA say that they were under instruction not to let Miguna into the country without fulling immigration prerequisites applicable to a foreigner.

Miguna who had arrived from Canada at 2:30pm refused to hand in his Canadian passport leading to a 10-hour standoff.

It was until 11pm in the night when the battery of officers roughed up a crowd that had gathered in the area leading to the chaotic scene.

They would later turn their wrath on Miguna who previously was giving interviews through a glass door. They whisked him away, declaring him an undocumented immigrant.

The officer bundled him into an Emirates airline flight bound for Dubai apparently for deportation.

A defiant and screaming Miguna held on to the aircraft’s door and refused to board. The aircraft pilot declared him a hostile passenger and was ejected from the aircraft.

Miguna is reported to have spent the night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Police Station.