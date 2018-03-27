Miguna foils deportation attempt after 9-hour JKIA standoff

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 07:52, Updated March 27th 2018 at 08:35 GMT +3

Lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The Opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna spent Monday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after Emirates pilots refused to fly him to Dubai for being a hostile passenger.

This after the Immigration Department failed to clear him despite his Emirates flight EK19 touching down at JKIA at 2.30 PM.

Reports indicated that immigration officials demanded Miguna's Canadian passport, which he refused to hand in. Routine procedures for travellers dictate that once a foreign national arrives in a country, he or she is issued with a visa. The country then has the liberty to grant or deny the traveller entry.

The fiery lawyer turned down government’s move to re-deport him to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, claiming he was not born in that country and had no relatives there.

He claimed, he cannot be ejected from his own country in a most dramatic 9-hour scene at the airport that left several journalist nursing injuries and the delay of Flight EK 722 bound for Dubai.

“I am Kenyan by birth…You cannot take me away from my own country…I don’t work in Dubai, I have no connections to Dubai. So I’m not going to Dubai,” he fired.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Mwenda Njoka explained that the Government had not denied Miguna entry but had asked him to present the passport he had used to travel.

“The Government has not denied Miguna Miguna entry into the country. Upon arrival at JKIA he was asked to present the passport he traveled on. He declined," said Mr Njoka in a tweet.

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga who made his way to the airport at 10pm, failed to rescue Miguna from his tribulations and have him allowed into the country.

Police dispersed Raila and the crowd that had gathered at the JKIA.

Miguna’s lawyers have vowed to seek directions in court.