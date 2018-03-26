Mt Kenya politicians meeting at night to sabotage Ruto's 2022 bid, says Sonko

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

From right Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Member of Parliament Westlands Constituency Hon. Tim Wanyonyi sing praise and worship during a church service at PCEA Evergreen in Ridgeways Runda where the deputy president fundraised for the church building project with other members of parliament on 25th MARCH 2018 PHOTO DAVID GICHURU

Politicians from Mt Kenya are hatching a plot to sabotage the deputy president's 2022 ambitions, the Nairobi governor has alleged.

Mike Sonko claimed the leaders have been holding night meetings to plan how to incapacitate DP William Ruto's presidential dream.

Sonko, who spoke at a church function attended by Ruto yesterday, alleged that some of the politicians had sent the DP messages saying Mt Kenya owed him no debt.

“Stop those petty politics. Do the work the President assigned you, stop plotting. Stop sending politicians to tell the deputy president that you don’t owe him any debt,” said Sonko.

He added: "I not afraid to call them out. The deputy president owes no one any debt. What is needed is Jubilee supporters to return the favour for the work he has done for the President."

He spoke at a fundraiser at the PCEA Evergreen church in Runda. Others present were Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

“They should stop the night meetings, where they are plotting against the Deputy President,” said Sonko.

Ruto said the deal between President Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga would unite Kenyans.

“The national conversation won’t be about leaders, elections, and power. It will now be about empowerment of millions of citizens,” he said.

