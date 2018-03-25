Rivals wrap up political campaigns ahead of tomorrow's by-election

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 11:16, Updated March 25th 2018 at 11:44 GMT +3

NASA Leaders in Kitui West campaign for Wiper’s Edith Nyenze. [Photo by Dennis Kavisu/Standard]

Candidates for the Kitui West parliamentary by-election wound up their campaigns yesterday, with each promising goodies to constituents once elected to Parliament in tomorrow’s election.

The constituency’s 52,042 registered voters will troop to the polling stations to elect their next member of Parliament after the death of Francis Nyenze in December last year.

The front runner is Wiper Democratic Movement’s Edith Vethi Nyenze, wife of the late Francis Nyenze.

Other candidates are Robert Leli (Narc-Kenya), Dennis Mulwa (Independent), Fridah Mutui (KSC) and Elijah Kilonzo (CCM)

In the past few days, the candidates have been making a last-ditch effort to woo voters.

Key issues include bursaries, provision of healthcare, water and poor road network.

On Thursday, Mrs Nyenze got a major boost after the 2017 Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti and Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu, joined her on the campaign trail.

What Kitui West needs

Speaking at Kikanga, Kathuma, Maseki, Muuani in Matinyani, then Sangala, Katutu and Katheka shopping centres in Kauwi, Mrs Nyenze described herself as the most qualified candidate, saying she has “records” of the constituency’s needs.

“While Shabiki (the popular nickname of her late husband) was working, he was like a school principal and I was his deputy.

Therefore, I am well informed about what Kitui West needs.”

Mrs Nyenze used to be the Principal of Kyondoni Girls Secondary School in the constituency.

She later worked at the Retirement Benefits Authority and resigned to vie for the seat.

Earlier in the week, Mrs Nyenze’s campaign was bolstered by Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, who led Wiper’s top hierarch to campaign for her, before bringing along a campaign team comprising National Super Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.