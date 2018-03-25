We shall revenge, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula warn Raila

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 24th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

NASA co-principals Moses Wetang'ula (left) and Musalia Mudavadi address supporters at Mbale market in Vihiga County on 24/03/18. [Eric Lungai, Standard]

In summary Leaders rally support for Luhya unity to make a formidable stab at the presidency in 2022

They say move by ODM leader to join Jubilee was total betrayal of NASA followers

Moses Wetang'ula said together with his other NASA leaders, they are ready to make ODM uncomfortable

NASA leaders have vowed to serve revenge against ODM party leader Raila Odinga over what they term betrayal.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said, together with other NASA leaders, they are ready to make ODM uncomfortable in whichever side it joins.

Mr Wetang’ula said the move by Raila to join Jubilee was total betrayal of NASA followers and akin to a shepherd eating his own flock.

“The sheep had been worried about the wolf in the bush but it ended up being eaten by the shepherd,” he said.

Jubilee deal

Speaking in Chwele, Wetang’ula said the remaining three Opposition leaders – Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and himself – were prepared to take Raila head on, saying the latter had gone to Jubilee in his capacity as ODM leader and not as NASA co-principal.

“We are going to make them uncomfortable and they are going to feel the discomfort,” he said.

The threats came even as the Ford-K leader and his ANC counterpart demanded that Raila supports them going forward after spending 20 years collectively supporting him.

Wetang’ula said the 20 collective years they have been behind Raila were enough and he (Raila) should not go to Western region asking for their support, but rather return the favour.

The two leaders, making their first appearance in public together in the region since last year’s elections, however said they have no problem with the truce between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila tricks

They, however, told their supporters they had been duped enough by Raila and are now ready to work together for their good.

“We have stood with our brothers. Mudavadi supported Raila in 2007 and 2017. Mudavadi has invested 10 political years in Raila Odinga. I have worked with Raila in 2013, and 2017. I have invested 10 political years in Raila too,” Wetang’ula said.

He added: “Musalia was the campaign manager in NASA in the last election. All of us gave Raila a chance. We have helped him enough and it is his time to return the favour.”

Mudavadi said they had taken caution for far too long with people considering them as cowards and now they are ready to chart their own political course.

“In 1982 when Wetang’ula was still a young lawyer, he represented Hezekiah Ochuka when all lawyers had cowed. He is not a coward. I am also not a coward.

“Caution is not cowardice, but wisdom. If you are cautious so that everything is done accordingly, you are not a coward,” he said.

He said Raila calling them cowards for not attending his swearing in at Uhuru Park on January 30 was an insult, adding that they are surprised by the name-calling and the secret visit to Harambee House was the highest form of betrayal.

Wetang’ula said it was Raila’s proposal that the three leaders skip the meeting and told them that should anything go wrong, they should come to his rescue.

“Them calling us cowards because we did not attend an oath that has no meaning is totally disrespectful. He told us to stay away and come to his rescue when things go bad but now he has turned against us,” he said.

He said Raila was looking for non-existent excuses to paint his co-principals in bad light, noting that the action of their 2017 presidential candidate was wanting.

“Many people lost their lives, others injured while some lost property because they were fighting for his cause only for him to betray them,” he said adding the NASA leaders were at no time opposed to dialogue, noting they were championing for national talk on the electoral process.

Binding pact

He said every leader in the coalition was worried how split the country was every time there was an election and hence the need for the talks but were surprised when Raila went to the meeting alone.

Wetang’ula added that he had teamed up with Mudavadi to ensure the Luhya nation was united going forward.

“We now want to unite the Luhya so that we move and speak with one voice and that our voice on the ballot is heard and very well respected,” he said. Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said it was time the two leaders walked together to fight for the Luhya community.

Mr Wangamati said it was only through unity that the community would properly be recognised and have a better bargaining power.

The leaders earlier made stopovers in Majengo, Mbale, Chavakali, Mudete in Vihiga County accompanied by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and his Vihiga counterpart Ernest Ogesi, and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale among others.

Dr Khalwale said they had a binding NASA agreement that in 2022, Raila will not vie for presidency but rather leave it to Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Kalonzo to decide among themselves.

“He is now running away to Jubilee so that he can get another chance. He should just go home as this region will not accept him again,” Khalwale said.

Mr Ogesi said if Raila is a true statesman, he should now show it by giving chance to those who have sacrificed for him for many years.

The leaders drummed up support for the elusive Luhya unity that has been the undoing for the vote-rich region, with the various sub-tribes especially the populous Bukusu and Maragoli where Wetang’ula and Mudavadi come from respectively fighting each other. “We, the Luhya family, have come back to you as our people. We have decided as leaders from all parties who are like-minded that all Luhyas must walk together, talk one language and go the same path,” Wetang’ula said.

He observed that if the region unites, it will be strong and no longer a subordinate to anyone in the country and that NASA dream will be carried by Musalia, Kalonzo and himself now that Raila has decided to work with Uhuru.

Willing partners

“All other willing partners will join us to strengthen us even more and face the country in 2022. It can be done so long as you do your part,” he said.

Mudavadi said he in 2013 got into a trap set by President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“I signed an agreement with Uhuru and Ruto sometime back, I was duped. We don’t want the dialogue where Kenyans will be duped. We want a dialogue that can make us go forward,” he said.

He added: “Every election year, they say our disunity is the one that robs us of victory when many people want to contest for the presidency. And we have been the losers. We want to talk and agree while it is still early so that come 2022, we have a single candidate.”