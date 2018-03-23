Man robbed of Sh1 million by thugs posing as policemen in Nairobi

| Published Fri, March 23rd 2018 at 08:08, Updated March 23rd 2018 at 08:12 GMT +3

A businessman was robbed of Sh1 million by three men at Kencom bus stop. (Courtesy)

A businessman was robbed of Sh1 million by three men posing as policemen.

The trader had just alighted at the Kencom bus stop, from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he had withdrawn the money, on Tuesday.

He told officers at the Central Police Station that he was crossing Moi Avenue near the National Archives to board a taxi when three men with walkie-talkies and guns approached him. They identified themselves as police officers and said they wanted to question him at Central Police Station.

Central OCPD Robinson Thuku said the robbers led the trader into a waiting car and drove toward Jeevanjee Gardens. They kicked the man out of the car after robbing him of the money and other valuables.

“They sped off with the cash. We have yet to identify them. Investigations are going on,” Thuku said yesterday.

The investigators said they hoped CCTV cameras near Kencom and on Moi Avenue had captured the robbery.

