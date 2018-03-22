170 MPs renew push to sack Health CS Kariuki

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki address members of press at Harambee house in Nairobi. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

MPs yesterday raised the stakes for Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki's survival by formally filing a motion for her dismissal.

This could pit the lawmakers against the Executive as the move goes against State House's advice.

Ms Kariuki found herself walking a tight rope following the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros.

Yesterday, the lawmakers submitted the motion to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai accompanied by over 170 signatures of MPs.

The Constitution requires at least a third (116) of the 349 lawmakers to sign an impeachment motion to meet the required threshold.

It provides that the Assembly shall appoint a select committee comprising 11 of its members to investigate the matter.

The committee is required to report back to the assembly within 10 days.

"If a resolution under clause (9) (b) (ii) requiring the President to dismiss a Cabinet secretary is supported by a majority of the members of the National Assembly—the President shall dismiss the Cabinet Secretary," states the Constitution.

MPs Bashir Abdullaih (Mandera North), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Rehema Jaldesa(Isiolo Woman Rep), who are spearheading the renewed push to remove the CS over abuse of office claims, yesterday told journalists that they expect the motion to be tabled in the House within a week.

“We have sorted out all the technicalities and have ensured the motion meets all the aspects of the law. The clerk has received it and will forward the same to the National Assembly Speaker (Justin Muturi),” said Mr Abdullahi.

He explained that they want Kariuki out over alleged arbitrary suspension of the KNH boss.

But Kariuki insisted that the KNH board resolved to suspend Ms Koros.

This, she said, followed public outrage over a brain surgery that was conducted on the wrong patient.

The lawmakers also claimed the CS interfered with the recruitment process of the chief executive officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Waqo Dulacha and Jonah Mwangi were the top two candidates respectively, but Kariuki, they said, wrote to the board asking it to re-advertise the position.

The Standard established that a majority of MPs from North Eastern region and South Rift signed the petition, which had earlier been shelved following intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Dr Dulacha and Koros hail from Marsabit and Kericho counties respectively.

“We want the CS out because... she has not performed to the expectation of Kenyans. As MPs we have the power to check the Executive and recommend to the President to fire any of his officials that engages in gross conduct,” said Abdullahi.

Mr Koech said: “We are stakeholders in this Government. We do not want to create ‘demigods’ in public service,” he said

Ms Jaldesa said they want the CS to serve as an example to her colleagues in Cabinet.

"As MPs we will protect professionals, who have worked hard to rise to their current positions, from intimidation and harassment. We will not condone impunity exhibited by some individuals entrusted with top public office,” she said.

Announced agreement

Questions are likely to be raised about the sincerity of the legislators, given Jubilee MPs only a few weeks ago approved her nomination to Cabinet.

While appearing before the Senate Health Committee last week, Kariuki explained that she only announced the agreement reached by the KNH board to send Koros on leave, a matter she noted had been misconstrued by the public.

“I attended a crisis meeting at the hospital after the incident attended by board members. They decided to undertake a probe into the matter and found it necessary to send the CEO on compulsory leave in order to facilitate impartial investigations,” she said.

