Woman assaults police over sexual advances claims Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Motion to kick out Health CS Kariuki filed, 170 MPs support

By Betty Njeru | Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 17:24, Updated March 21st 2018 at 17:27 GMT +3
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki when she appeared before the Senate Health Committee at Parliament on March 15, 2018. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

A motion to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has been revived. This time, 170 MPs have signed the petition seeking the removal of the CS from office.

The Constitution requires at least a third which is 116 of the 349 members to sign an impeachment motion for it to sail through.

ALSO READ: Rights group condemns police pay slashes

In a notice of motion by Mandera North MP Major (Rtd) Bashir Abdullahi, some of the reasons given for her removal include abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The CS is accused of illegally suspending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros following a brain surgery conducted on the wrong patient.

She has also been accused of interfering with the recruitment process of KEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer.

The motion that was shelved last week has been revived due to a new development alleging that the CS influenced the outcome of the inquiry by the Health Committee into a surgery mishap, which was seen as skewed to favour doctors.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The MPs who are behind the push to oust the CS have also demanded that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi disqualifies himself from the matter.

RELATED TOPICS:
health cs sicily kariuki
impeachment motion
sicily kariuki
knh

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Rights group condemns police pay slashes

Rights group condemns police pay slashes

Government to give Sh2 billion to clean blood

Government to give Sh2 billion to clean blood

KNH report: Doctors cleared, nurse termed ‘not very stable’

KNH report: Doctors cleared, nurse termed ‘not very stable’

Five facts about Lily Koros, embattled KNH boss

Five facts about Lily Koros, embattled KNH boss

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited