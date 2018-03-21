Motion to kick out Health CS Kariuki filed, 170 MPs support

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 17:24, Updated March 21st 2018 at 17:27 GMT +3

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki when she appeared before the Senate Health Committee at Parliament on March 15, 2018. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

A motion to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has been revived. This time, 170 MPs have signed the petition seeking the removal of the CS from office.

The Constitution requires at least a third which is 116 of the 349 members to sign an impeachment motion for it to sail through.

In a notice of motion by Mandera North MP Major (Rtd) Bashir Abdullahi, some of the reasons given for her removal include abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The CS is accused of illegally suspending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros following a brain surgery conducted on the wrong patient.

She has also been accused of interfering with the recruitment process of KEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer.

The motion that was shelved last week has been revived due to a new development alleging that the CS influenced the outcome of the inquiry by the Health Committee into a surgery mishap, which was seen as skewed to favour doctors.

The MPs who are behind the push to oust the CS have also demanded that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi disqualifies himself from the matter.