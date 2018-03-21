Reprieve for Chebuyusi school after court quashes KNEC’s decision on 2017 results

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 12:12, Updated March 21st 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

190 students from Chebuyusi High School are a happy lot after High Court on Wednesday quashed the decision by Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to cancel school’s 2017 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

ALSO READ: Address mass teachers' failure to halt falling education standards

In the results released in December 2017 by the former Education CS Fred Matiang’i the school was ranked 16th nationally, second in western and top in Kakamega County. KNEC later cancelled the results three weeks after the release.

The school got a mean score of 8.911 with all 190 candidates attaining the minimum university entry. The first student got A- of 79 points while the last one got C+.

The judge has ordered the examination body to pay the school administration and the board all the costs incurred.

The school’s principal Bonface Okoth sued KNEC for not providing clear reasons for the cancellation and failure to conduct investigations as no officer from the council visited the school.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Parents at the school also condemned the council and the Ministry of Education for incompetence.

They accused CS Matiang’i for rushing to release KCSE results before verifying them only to subject students to psychological torture.

“Why was the CS in hurry to release the results then cancel them? We will sue the council, Prof Magoha and Matiang’i for subjecting students to psychological torture,” said Donald Sifuna, a parent.

ALSO READ: KNEC put on spot over new exam grading