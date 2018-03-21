Woman fights for deported husband Previous Story
Man impersonating as DP Ruto sister arrested

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 20th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

A man accused of using the name of Deputy President William Ruto's sister to obtain Sh89,000 will be arraigned, police have said.

The man was arrested in Eldoret on Monday before he was brought to Nairobi. The police accused him of using Susan Samoei’s name to obtain the money.

ALSO READ: Ruto assures Coast region of State resources

Ms Samoei, said to be Mr Ruto’s younger sister, complained to police that a man had been sending messages to her friends demanding money to help him.

The man spent Monday night at the Central Police Station in Nairobi. 

The police said initial investigations had shown the suspect swapped Samoei's SIM card and captured its details before using it for illegal activities.

“He was arrested and booked in by security attached to the DP. We are pursuing the case further to establish how many people he has conned,” said a police source.

Cases of impersonation are on the rise in Kenya, with police saying they receive complaints every day. The cases are in various stages of investigation.

