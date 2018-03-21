Kibor in court once again, sues two sons

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 20th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

Prominent farmer and businessman Jackson Kibor. [KEVIN TUNOI, STANDARD]

In summary Businessman wants sons and State to compensate him following detention last year

A week after filing for divorce from his third wife, the farmer is suing two sons whom he accuses of causing him distress and tainting his name

Uasin Gishu farmer Jackson Kibor has sued two of his sons for causing him distress and tainting his reputation.

Mr Kibor, 83, has accused Ezekiel Kiprotich and Evans Kosgei of causing him mental anguish by making claims that saw the police detain him last year.

At the time, the politician was charged with threatening to kill and misusing a firearm.

He said his sons' claims that he tried to shoot them led to incarceration that limited his freedom.

Kibor's latest case comes barely a week after he filed for divorce against his third wife.

He said his sons caused him utter distress by "causing him anxiety" after the police charged him.

“On or about March 8, 2017, the first two defendants and the police, represented by the Attorney General, maliciously and without reasonable cause instituted criminal proceedings against the plaintiff. This was following false reports that he had threatened to kill them using a pistol. Police officers later preferred charges against him," read part of the application.

Kibor said the criminal proceedings against him led to the withdrawal of his firearm, which caused him mental suffering besides, being unlawfully detained.

He accused the police of failing to carry out investigations to ascertain his sons' allegations. Kibor said the police also did not evaluate evidence brought against him.

He claimed the police went ahead to prefer criminal charges just to appease his sons.

“The defendants instituted the charges in bad faith since the two accusers failed to appear in court to testify alongside other witnesses lined up by the prosecution. They never attended a single session, forcing the court to acquit the plaintiff," the application added.

Kibor has sued his sons and the State for damages. He wants compensation for losses incurred while defending the case.

The politician stated the consequences of his arrest and prosecution caused him to lose about Sh800,000 in legal fees, and that his sons’ allegations saw him pay a Sh5,000 police bond as well as a cash bail of Sh80,000.

Kibor further said his sons' actions and the police charges against him attracted media coverage that portrayed him as a murderer and criminal.

Tainted character

He said this tainted his character and caused him extreme embarrassment, inconvenience and serious psychological torture.

“The witness statements never had anything to tie the plaintiff to the charges but were aimed to portray him as a criminal and a murderer, tainting his otherwise good reputation as a lawful businessman," the application by his lawyer, Stanley Kagunza, said.

Kibor said he decided to seek legal redress after his sons refused to settle the claims despite serving them with a notice to sue.

The divorce case against his wife, Naomi Kibor, cited desertion and intolerance.

It followed another divorce granted by the court against his second wife Josephine Jepkoech last October.