Recurring crevasses: Is Kenya splitting at Suswa (photos)

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 10:27, Updated March 20th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3

A huge trench caused by the heavy rains along Mai-Mahiu-Narok road. (Edward Kiplimo, Standard)

Suswa, located between Narok and Nairobi counties is a shield volcano that lies on the Great Rift Valley which has a history of tectonic and volcanic activities. Geologists say forces of the Earth are the strongest at the base of the valley and this is where Suswa is located. (Edward Kiplimo, Standard)

Geologists have raised alarm of Kenya possibly splitting at this point following the massive movements that have left deep fissures in the region.

The geologists maintained that despite the rift remaining tectonically inactive in the recent past, there could be movements deep within the Earth’s crust that have resulted in zones of weakness extending all the way to the surface and the rains have only aggravated the situation by washing away the ash. It is at the base of the valley that geological processes are most active. (Edward Kiplimo, Standard)

“Whereas the rift has remained tectonically inactive in the recent past, there could be movements deep within the Earth’s crust that have resulted in zones of weakness extending all the way to the surface,” says geologist David Adede.

The aerial view of Suswa region after a volcanic fault. (Courtesy)

What was recently an even plain of fertile, arable land has since been reduced to a rugged expanse with a huge tear that is as much as 50 feet deep and more than 20 metres wide running through it. The rugged expanse of what was recently a plain and fertile land. (Edward Kiplimo, Standard)

At the intersection, the busy Mai Mahiu-Narok road was damaged after fault line emerged and completely cut-off the road on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

On Monday the road dipped again, forcing the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to embark on an immediate emergency exercise to restore the section using rock fill.

