Governor Oparanya calls for action against those behind girl's murder

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 19th 2018 at 22:39 GMT +3

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during an interview at his offices in Nairobi on 13th MARCH 2018. [DAVID GICHURU, STANDARD]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has called for the immediate arrest of suspects behind the killing of a nine-year-old girl.

Sharlene Mwanzia, a Standard Three pupil at St Joseph’s Academy, went missing a week ago. Her mutilated body was found inside a water tank in the suspect's compound on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Body found in trench

Speaking after visiting the bereaved family Monday, Mr Oparanya said the killings brought back painful memories of another unresolved case in which three girls were abducted and their mutilated bodies later found dumped in 2014.

“I was in this place in 2014 addressing similar incidents. I was informed by the police a suspect was arrested and taken to court,” he said.

The governor accused the police of dragging their feet in their investigations.

“You cannot tell me from 2014 you are still investigating the case,” he said.

Releasing suspects

Speaking as villagers appealed for justice, Oparanya said releasing suspects was causing more harm to the community by putting children’s lives at risk.

“I will be at the forefront in ensuring that the family gets justice," he said.

Last week, the suspect's father sought refuge at the Kakamega Police Station to escape an angry mob that accused him of not co-operating with the authorities to reveal his son's whereabouts.

ALSO READ: Man shoots wife, child after row with mother in-law

The mob then set the suspect's house on fire and destroyed another building belonging to his father.

Meanwhile, Mwanzia's family blames the police for not moving fast enough after her disappearance was first reported.

“I reported the matter to the police the day my daughter went missing but they dismissed me, saying I had to wait until 24 hours elapsed for her to be declared missing,” said the girl's mother, Colletah Mwanzia.