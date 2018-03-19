Murang'a ward reps to get personal assistants Next Story
Moses Wetang’ula set to know his fate today

By Moses Nyamori | Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 18th 2018 at 20:53 GMT +3
Moses Wetang’ula Photo:Courtesy

A meeting to formally pick Mr Wetang’ula’s replacement will be held today as the coalition runs into more turbulent storms following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s reconciliation.

National Super Alliance’s (NASA) Senate Parliamentary Group meeting seeks to regularise Senator James Orengo’s nomination to the position.

This comes in the backdrop of reports that Wetang’ula is pushing to have a meeting with the other co-principals on Tuesday to save him from the pending ouster.

On Friday, the beleaguered Ford Kenya boss received backing from two other co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), who said he is the substantive NASA leader in the Senate.

Today's PG has been necessitated by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka’s ruling that Wetangu’la’s removal, though valid, remains suspended until NASA coalition elects his successor in accordance with Parliament’s Standing orders.

 

