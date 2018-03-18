Rescuers die as they save child from floods

| Published Sun, March 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 17th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3

Three died of floods in Narok among them were two men who were trying to rescue a 12 year old boy who had been swept by the floods. Locals accused police of failing to assist them to retrieve the bodies. [ROBERT KIPLAGAT]

Transport along the busy Narok-Nairobi road was paralysed for over four hours at Ilmashariani area after enraged locals barricaded it.

They were protesting alleged failure by police to help in retrieving bodies of two men swept away by flash floods on Friday evening.

Moseka Simat, 22, and Ntoika Partoip, 24, drowned as they tried to rescue Elijah Mokaya, 12, a Standard Six pupil at Ilmashariani Primary School. Mokaya slipped and drowned in a trench on his way from school.

The locals, who blocked the road using electric poles and stones barred a police vehicle from accessing the bodies and instead carried them to Narok County Hospital Mortuary, 10km away.

The incident brings the number of flood-related deaths in Narok to four, after a boda boda operator was also swept away by floods at Nkoitoi area two days ago.

“We are disappointed with the police and the county government. We reported this incident early enough but county administration sent fire fighters, who could not do much,” said John Kalokol, a resident.

Efforts by the police led by County AP Commander Lawrence Owino to calm the locals fell on deaf ears.

“We thank locals for their efforts to retrieve the bodies. We had no intention of dispersing them but they blocked the road,” said Mr Owino. And Kakamega County residents living near river banks and low lying areas have been asked to evacuate.

The region’s County Meteorological Director, Vincent Sakwa said residents should avoid sheltering under trees and walking barefoot during rainy season.

“Lightning is a challenge in Western region, and residents should take precaution. Waiting until water enters your home to evacuate is putting yourself and your family in jeopardy,” he said.

In August 2007, scores of people were buried alive after a mudslide struck Kuvasali village on the Kakamega North and Nandi border.