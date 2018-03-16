Labour Court declares lecturers strike illegal

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 11:56, Updated March 16th 2018 at 12:06 GMT +3

Masai Mara University staff demonstrate during the launch of the strike to push the government to implement their 2017-2021 CBA. (File, Standard)

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has declared the ongoing lecturers strike illegal and unprotected. The striking dons have been ordered to call off boycott and resume work on Monday at 8.00am.

"In my view of my findings herein that the strike is not in compliance with the mandatary procedure provided by the Labour Relations Act," said Justice Onesmus Makau.

The judge further directed the Government to present a counter proposal for the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to the Labour Court within 30 days.

He also warned the vice chancellors against victimising staff that had participated in the strike.

Learning in all public universities has been paralysed since March 1 following the industrial action that was called by the university unions.

The employees drawn from University Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudhiha) had vowed to continue with their strike until the Government responds to issues raised in their 2017-2021 CBA.

On March 14, the dons accused the Government of unwillingness to negotiate.

George Kegode, chairman of Uasu Moi University Chapter, told the Press that the move by Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) to withdraw from the negotiating table would not help end paralysis in the universities.