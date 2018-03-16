Four bodies retrieved from River Athi at Joska-Kamulu Bridge

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 10:16, Updated March 16th 2018 at 10:38 GMT +3

Residents help retrieve bodies of four victims that drowned yesterday in River Athi. (Courtesy)

Four bodies were retrieved from River Athi at Joska-Kamulu Bridge along Nairobi-Kangundo Highway on Friday morning.

Matungulu OCPD, Samuel Mukuusi said the victims drowned while crossing the flooded river last night.

The Kamulu Bridge was washed away after swollen Athi River burst its banks due to the heavy rains that pounded the region.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Thursday evening said those trying to use the road to Nairobi or Machakos should turn back.

(Courtesy)

Many motorists had opted for the road after the busy Mombasa highway was closed after Mto Wa Mawe River cut off the bridge near Green Park estate after the Thursday’s heavy downpour.

The rains which are expected to continue for the next five days have left a trail of destruction, disrupting transport and rendered thousands homeless.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, parts of the country, including Nairobi, are set to experience heavy rainfall of more than 50mm today.

“Wet weather spell which is being experienced is expected to continue over several parts of the country for the next five days,” said Met director Peter Ambenje.