Canada backs 2026 World Cup bid, provides millions for the process

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 11:58, Updated March 14th 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3

Canadian Science and Sports minister Kirsty Duncan addressing people on Tuesday. [Photo: Courtesy]

Canadian federal government has thrown its weight behind its football federation angling to win the bid to host 2026 World Cup in North American countries.

This is after the Canadian government on Tuesday promised an allocation of Shs 500Million ($5 Million) to facilitate the bidding process, which is a joint affair bringing together Canada, Mexico and United States of America.

ALSO READ: FIFA cautions members against bribery as 2026 World Cup vote looms

Local media have reported that various cities in the country have been earmarked as potential venues following the endorsement by the administrations. Such cities include Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Speaking during the event, the Canadian minister in charge of Sports Kirsty Duncan highlighted the benefits of the event, emphasizing that the government will give all the necessary support.

"It's good for our athletes, it's good for our communities, our economy, our reputation as an international sport leader," said Duncan, while adding that they are fully behind the bid.

The ministry indicated that the money will be used in improving facilities should FIFA give them a go ahead. They also promised to provide security services as well as border manning programs as they have done during the Women World Cup that took place in 2015.

Should their bid be successful, Canada and Mexico will each host 10 games as USA takes the lion share of 60 to 80 games. This is after FIFA increased the number of teams qualifying for the tournament from 32 to 48.