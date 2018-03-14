Protest after nine-year-old girl goes missing

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 13th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Residents of Scheme estate want security beefed up and person(s) behind the kidnapping of nine-year-old girl arrested.

Sharlene Mwanzia, a Standard Three pupil at St Joseph’s Academy, went missing on Sunday.

The residents protested on Tuesday in the town, carrying placards and photos of the young girl.

They claimed a suspected kidnapper was arrested in 2014 and released in unclear circumstances after he was found with body parts of three girls.

Police said they could not hold the suspect as they had not gathered any evidence to connect him to the girl's disappearance.