Protest after 9-year-old girlgirl goes missing Next Story
Two killed in suspected revenge attack Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

Protest after nine-year-old girl goes missing

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 13th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

 

Residents of Scheme estate want security beefed up and person(s) behind the kidnapping of nine-year-old girl arrested.

ALSO READ: Senior police officers moved in new changes

Sharlene Mwanzia, a Standard Three pupil at St Joseph’s Academy, went missing on Sunday.

The residents protested on Tuesday in the town, carrying placards and photos of the young girl.

They claimed a suspected kidnapper was arrested in 2014 and released in unclear circumstances after he was found with body parts of three girls.

Police said they could not hold the suspect as they had not gathered any evidence to connect him to the girl's disappearance.

RELATED TOPICS:
Scheme estate
Sharlene Mwanzia
suspected kidnapper
police

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Senior police officers moved in new changes

Senior police officers moved in new changes

Suspects killed in botched robberies

Suspects killed in botched robberies

Matiang'i put on notice over student murder

Matiang'i put on notice over student murder

Thugs kill watchman and guard dog near Bungoma police station

Thugs kill watchman and guard dog near Bungoma police station

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited