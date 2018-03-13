Government fails to block Miguna's return

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 22:27 GMT +3

NRM’s self-declared general Miguna Miguna at a past press. [AGNES RUBE, STANDARD]

The Government has lost an appeal to stop the return of deported Opposition politician Miguna Miguna.

Court of Appeal judges Roseline Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M’Inoti however allowed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to proceed with an appeal against a decision that found them guilty of contempt.

The judges however warned that they did not take lightly allegations of disobeying court orders, adding that they were ready to deal with any person who belittled the court.