Beauty wins against taxman on new levies Next Story
University closed indefinitely Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Government fails to block Miguna's return

By Paul O Ogemba | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 22:27 GMT +3
NRM’s self-declared general Miguna Miguna at a past press. [AGNES RUBE, STANDARD]

The Government has lost an appeal to stop the return of deported Opposition politician Miguna Miguna.

Court of Appeal judges Roseline Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M’Inoti however allowed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to proceed with an appeal against a decision that found them guilty of contempt.

ALSO READ: Shujaa Sevens books quarterfinal tie against England in Vancouver Sevens

The judges however warned that they did not take lightly allegations of disobeying court orders, adding that they were ready to deal with any person who belittled the court.

RELATED TOPICS:
miguna miguna
deportation
ig boinnet
canada
justice chacha mwita

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Canadian doctors reject salary increments

Canadian doctors reject salary increments

Police to recruit graduates only in August

Police to recruit graduates only in August

Woman deported to South Sudan to wed rich old man

Woman deported to South Sudan to wed rich old man

Miguna is free to return home, judge declares

Miguna is free to return home, judge declares

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited