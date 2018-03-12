First locally manufactured boat ready to roar into life

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 14:12, Updated March 12th 2018 at 14:17 GMT +3

‘Tintin Tu’ on trial. It took a Mombasa-based vehicle assembly yard five years to design and produce it. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Kenya is set to commission her first ever locally manufactured boat at the scenic Mtwapa Creek tomorrow.

The all-purpose boat christened 'Tintin Tu' was built by Automobile Vehicle Assembly (AVA) based in Miritini, Jomvu, Mombasa County.

The 42-foot long and five-metre wide boat, built by Swedish-born Kenyan Mark Jennings, can be used for fishing and leisure.

Mr Jennings said he started building the boat five years ago, when AVA yard owner David Williamson allowed him to try out his idea.

"We have been assembling vehicles but when the idea to build a boat came, we decided to try it out. And here we are today, with a locally manufactured vessel," said Jennings.

He said the boat, made of aluminium, is fitted with the latest Volvo engines and is fully computerised.

"We used the latest technology to build the vessel, which is also fitted with modern equipment to ease manoeuvrability," said Jennings.

"Construction took time - we would come up with a design and discard or modify it until we got what we wanted. But we are happy that the long wait is now over."

The boat can cruise at a high speed of 31 knots, making it one of the fastest vessels in Kenya, maritime experts said.

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) officials inspected and certified the boat as "a seaworthy vessel" and issued its owners with a certificate signed by KMA Registrar of Kenya Ships and Seafarers Dave Muli.

It has also been issued with a local safety certificate by the Ministry of Transport.

Air conditioned

The vessel has three bedrooms that can take six people and is fully air conditioned. It has two toilets and showers and weighs 17 tonnes, with a gross weight of 30 tonnes.

Two weeks ago, it was moved from the construction yard and taken to the Mombasa port before it embarked on its first sea journey to Mtwapa Creek.

"We left nothing to chance throughout construction to ensure safety and efficiency. After putting our first product out, we hope to receive orders so we can build more vessels," Jennings said.

"Most leisure boats of this type on the global market match what we have built."

Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu termed it a timely venture "coming at a time when the Government is keen to tap into the potential of its Blue Economy, using the sea and its resources for sustainable economic development.

"This is the way to go. I commend those who initiated this project for this wonderful naval architectural masterpiece that will catapult Kenya to the next level of boat and ship building," said Ms Karigithu.

The boat also has a 1,000-litre fresh water reservoir and diesel tank with a capacity to hold 2,200 litres. It also has a kitchen.