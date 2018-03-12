Weatherman warns of heavy rains, floods in Nairobi from Monday

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 10:32, Updated March 12th 2018 at 10:48 GMT +3

The Meteorological Department has advised Kenyans in flood prone ares to stay on safe grounds until the flooding eases. [File, Standard]

Another round of heavy rainfall is expected this week with the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasting that it will amount to more than 40mn in 24 hours.

Residents of Western, South and Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya, including Nairobi area are alerted to brace themselves for the rainfalls, albeit, of lesser intensity than that experienced in the recent wet spell.

The counties that have been earmarked for heavy rainfalls stretching to next week include; Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, and Isiolo.

Other are Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and Taita Taveta.

Meteorological Services Director Peter Ambenje warns people living in Nairobi to be on the lookout for flash floods, maintaining that the city may be treated again to scenes of impassable roads, flooded roundabouts, stranded commuters and long traffic jams.

“The rain is likely to cause flash floods in the following areas which are known to be the main flooding zones; South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Kibera, and Mukuru slums, Globe and Mbagathi-Langata roundabouts, Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange and Loresho, Muthangari, Lavington, Nairobi West, Ruai and Utawala estates,” he said.

Low lying areas such as Maziwa-Zimmerman on Kamiti Road, River Bank area on the Baba Dogo-Outer Ring Road and Pangani area along Thika Road Highway will also not be spared of the flooding.

“Be advised that floods and fast moving water are extremely dangerous,” he added.

This is as counties in the Lake Victoria Basin will experience sunny intervals in the mornings, giving way to showers and thunderstorms over several places.

South eastern lowlands of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita-Taveta will experience rainfall in the morning from Wednesday.

Kenyans have been asked to monitor the local media for updates if conditions change significantly.