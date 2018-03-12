Exploit commercial potential of KPL-La Liga deal

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

It is not so often that we read pleasant news from the Kenyan football circles. This time, however, Kenyan Premier League’s (KPL) partnership with the Spanish top division, LaLiga has ensured the local league is available on Free-To-Air TV stations.

Putting the Kenyan top league matches on local TV stations will ensure it reaches a wider audience, which, if managed well, will in turn generate revenue for clubs through advertising.

It is no secret that our clubs have been left behind by the rest of the world in exploiting their commercial value in the multi-billion dollar football industry.

That KPL, thus, reached out to the world’s best football league, LaLiga, for new ideas is commendable. With LaLiga having seconded its production partner Mediapro to assist KPL deliver quality broadcast, clubs should now use the quality footage to pitch for sponsorship deals.

The clubs should at the same time shed their narrow thinking and seek ways of exploiting their presence on Free-To-Air platforms to generate revenue to sustain themselves.

The Kenyan clubs must avoid the mistake that led to the exit of South African pay TV channel Supersport.

KPL should be commended for reaching out to Spanish LaLiga, hopefully, to grow their brand.