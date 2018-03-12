Environment CS Tobiko sends foresters home

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 22:07 GMT +3

The Environment Cabinet secretary has ordered the replacement of all officers manning major forests around Nairobi.

“Due to the massive destruction of forest resources, I have today directed the chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the Chief Conservator of Forests to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto, and Ngong Road forest stations. The officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned,” Keriako Tobiko said.

The CS also directed that the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme in the forest stations be suspended pending an independent status assessment.

Further, KFS was directed to commence rehabilitation programmes, including replanting of indigenous trees from tomorrow morning and ensuring protection of the forest block.

He directed that his office be informed about the progress of the exercise from today.