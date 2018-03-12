Look out for fall armyworms, farmers told

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

The fall army worm that is wrecking havoc in most maize farms in parts of Western Kenya and Rift Valley. 06/04/2017. [PHOTO/OSINDE OBARE]

Farmers have been warned to be on the look out for fall armyworms.

Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Azaria Soy said the pest had been spotted on one of its farms in Kitale.

An armyworm invasion last year caused massive losses for maize farmers.

Farmers in Kaptumo and Kapsaiyo in Nandi County have reported seeing the pest.

“We have seen it on one of our farms in Kitale. We want to tell our farmers to be ready, unlike last year when we were unprepared for the invasion,” said Mr Soy.

“The fall armyworm is a devastating pest. Farmers in counties where it was spotted last year should be on their guard. Early detection and early control is the key so we can minimise the effects,” he said.

While praising the national government for early preparations and response in fighting the menace, Soy said the company was working on developing seeds that would be resistant to the pests.

“By the end of the year, I promise farmers will have new varieties that will be available in the market so we can curb any losses that could arise from these emerging pests and diseases,” he said.