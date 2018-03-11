Retired President Moi flies to Israel for scheduled medical check-up

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 10:46, Updated March 11th 2018 at 11:07 GMT +3

Former president Daniel Arap Moi during a past function [File, Standard]

93-year-old former Head of State Daniel arap Moi on Sunday March 11 morning left for Israel for a medical check-up.

Moi who was accompanied by his son Gideon Moi and personal physician Dr David Silverstein will be booked at a hospital in Israel’s Mediterranean coast, Tel Aviv.

ALSO READ: Retired Presidents Moi and Kibaki were to sit in senate

According to his doctor, they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee which has been a source of discomfort to him.

Moi, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002 and has enjoyed good health since leaving office.

However, in January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, before being released.

The problem begun in July 30, 2006 after the he was involved in an accident involving his Range Rover and Nissan Pick-up at the Rukuma View Point in Limuru.

Moi was travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.